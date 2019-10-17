Celebrity daily edit: Dutch royals' Indian adventure - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands as they enjoy a colourful tour of India. Meanwhile we see what new skill Prince Oscar of Sweden has picked up. Plus we find out the gender of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's third child... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

