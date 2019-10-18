Celebrity daily edit: Princess Leonor makes debut at Princess of Asturias Awards- video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Spanish royal family as they arrive in Asturias for the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony - where Princess Leonor will make her debut. Meanwhile we find out how Prince William calmed fellow passengers down after a bumpy flight in Pakistan. Plus we find out what 'passion project' of Robbie Williams has finally reached fruition... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
