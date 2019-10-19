Who is Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice dating? Find out his relationship history here Giovanni Pernice is happily loved-up with Ashley Roberts

He's currently wowing the judges and audience with his routines on Strictly Come Dancing alongside his celebrity partner Michelle Visage, so it's no wonder Giovanni Pernice is a fan favourite. But how much do we really know about the professional dancer's love life? Find out everything you need to know here...

Who is Giovanni Pernice dating?

The Italian hunk is currently dating Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts. The pair met whilst competing in last year's Strictly, with Ashley being partnered up with Pasha Kovalev and Giovanni with Faye Tozer. They confirmed their romance at the end of the year before embarking on the Strictly tour. Speaking to Weekend magazine in January, the American singer said she was "seeing" Giovanni, but refused to be pressed about how their relationship began. "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it's still early days!" she said, after confirming: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it's nice."

Giovanni Pernice with Ashley Roberts

The couple have gone from strength to strength since confirming their romance, with Giovanni recently admitting that Ashley had stolen his heart. Alongside a recent Instagram photo showing the couple kissing, the Italian dancer wrote: "The talent of this girl is absolutely incredible... juggling two massive jobs and smashing both of them… YOU ARE MY SUPER STAR I love you."

The Strictly pro's past relationship

Giovanni has previously dated his former celebrity dance partner Georgia May Foote, who was in a relationship with her Coronation Street co-star Sean Ward. Before she reached the final in 2015, the soap star confirmed she had parted ways with Sean before embarking on a romance with Giovanni. Speaking about their relationship, Georgia previously told the Daily Mail: "Gio is everything to me. I'm 100 per cent happy with Gio. He's smitten and I'm the same. We trust each other. We fell in love as friends before anything happened."

Their relationship ended in 2016, and Georgia posted a statement which read: "It is with great sadness we have decided to split up. There is nobody else involved. Although it was not an easy decision to make, sometimes you realise that it is better to be friends and this is one of these times."

He also dated Georgia May Foote

Giovanni then went on to date former TOWIE star Jessica Wright. They were first linked to each other back in November 2017, when they were spotted enjoying a theatre date in the West End. However, six months later, the pair called it quits.

The Strictly pro has also been linked to fellow Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk - a romance which was swiftly denied. In November 2017, Luba fuelled romance rumours with Giovanni after she shared a video on Twitter of the pair dancing and captioned it, "@pernicegiovann1 you are 'My Man'" alongside a winking face emoji. However, Giovanni was quick to dismiss the rumours as he tweeted: "Another day another lady!!! So funny to read!! Who will be next!!"

