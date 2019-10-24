The Beckhams gets into Halloween spirit during spooky boys' night out David Beckham shared snaps of the boys night on Instagram

The Beckhams spent a "boys night out" at Los Angeles Haunted Hayride on Wednesday, and David shared several snaps of himself with his three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, during the spooky evening! The proud dad posted a snap of the four of them at the scary attraction, writing: "Boys night out at the Haunted Hayride. Amazing as always," accompanied by a pumpkin emoji.

David shared snaps of the evening out

He also shared several clips of their evening on Instagram Stories, with one showing Cruz, 14, looking terrified during the hayride, causing David to chuckle behind the camera, telling his youngest son: "Cruz your face looks so scared!" The evening also saw Romeo debut a new look as he wore his hair in two French braids in a look reminiscent of David's own memorable braids back in the day. He shared a side by side snap of the two looks on Instagram while holding a poll, asking fans 'who wore it better?'.

READ: Romeo Beckham leaves fans stunned with lookalike photo

The Beckhams are getting into the Halloween spirit

The Beckhams regularly share photos of their family time on Instagram, and while little Harper might have been too young for the Haunted Hayride, David recently shared a snap of himself making her a very elaborated breakfast of spaghetti hoops with a slice of toast cut into an 'H', which was accompanied by slices of poached pear, a glass of water and a cup of Bovril. He captioned the post: "I think Daddy might be going over the top on the breakfast design."

READ: Romeo Beckham congratulates dad David for this special reason

Speaking about raising their four children, the retired footballer previously told The Telegraph: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."