Coleen Rooney pays sweet birthday tribute to husband Wayne amid Rebekah Vardy row

Coleen Rooney is continuing to ignore the drama surrounding her public row with Rebekah Vardy by paying a sweet tribute to her husband Wayne. The mum-of-four – who accused Rebekah of selling private stories about her to the press earlier this month – took to her Instagram account to celebrate Wayne's 34th birthday on Thursday with a touching message. Sharing an adorable image of the footballer surrounded by his four sons, Kit, three, Klay, six, Kai, nine and 20 month old Cass, Coleen penned: "Happy Birthday @waynerooney... have a brilliant day with our boys!! All our love always xxx." Coleen is currently in the UK with Cass after being too poorly to fly out to Barbados with the Wayne and their other three boys for the half-term break.

Both Coleen and Wayne have remained relatively quiet on social media since she almost broke the internet earlier this month. The 33-year-old claimed Rebekah had been leaking her personal information, which was obtained via Coleen's private Instagram account, to a British newspaper. She wrote: "There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge. After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion."

Coleen continued: "To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while.) Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house."

She concluded: "Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's… Rebekah Vardy's account."

Rebekah, who is heavily pregnant with her fifth child, was quick to refute the statement. She even cut short her holiday in Dubai to come home to the UK to tackle the situation with her lawyers and clear her name.

