Who's in Claudia Winkleman's family? From husband and children to royal connections… Claudia Winkleman has been a Strictly host since 2014

She's currently appearing on our screens every Saturday night as one half of the presenting duo on Strictly Come Dancing, but when she's not donning sparkling dresses and cheering on the hopeful contestants, Claudia Winkleman spends time at home with her family. But who is in her family? Ahead of tonight's show, we did some investigating…

Claudia's husband and children

Claudia is married to film producer Kris Thykier. Kris has been in the film industry for many years and has his name on the credits of many blockbuster films and television shows such as Kick-Ass, The Woman in Gold and Sky Atlantic's Riviera. Kris and Claudia married in 2000 and the couple have three children together, Jake, Matilda, and Arthur. Claudia and Kris are generally private about their private life and rarely post about their relationship and children.

Claudia and her husband Kris have been married for 19 years

In 2014, Claudia's daughter Matilda was seriously injured and taken to hospital when her Halloween costume caught fire. Claudia stated that her daughter, who was eight at the time, had brushed against a candle which lead to her costume catching alight. After the incident, the government subsequently tightened the regulations around costume standards. We're so glad that little Matilda made a full recovery.

The couple share three children together

Claudia's parents

Claudia was born in London to mum Eve Pollard and dad Barry Winkleman, but her parents separated when she was just three years old. It's clear that Claudia followed in her parents footsteps by working in the media, as her mum and dad were both journalists. Mum Eve is the former editor of the Sunday Express and her father was a book publisher. After her parents split, her mum got married again to the former editor of the Daily Express, Nicholas Lloyd, and her father also married again to children's author Cindy Black.

Claudia and her mum Eve Pollard

Claudia's siblings

Claudia was born an only child, but gained siblings after her parent's divorce through their subsequent marriages. Through her mother's second marriage, Claudia gained a younger half-brother called Oliver. Claudia also gained a half-sister through her father's second marriage – actress Sophie Winkleman. Sophie has appeared in shows such as Peep Show and Two and a Half Men alongside Ashton Kutcher throughout her career. Sophie, now formally known as Lady Frederick Windsor, married Lord Frederick Windsor in 2009, the son of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Claudia's half sister Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor

The actress also attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor alongside Prince Harry in May of this year. In 2017, Winkleman was seriously injured in a head-on car crash. Luckily, Sophie suffered no long-term problems. In September 2018, Sophie spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the crash and praised Prince Charles for his support and for helping her and her family through the tough recovery period.

Sophie attends wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor with Prince Harry

Sophie told HELLO!, "Prince Charles sensed correctly that everything would be chaos at home, so he asked his cook, instead of taking care of him, to take care of us." She continued: "So, our lunches and dinners were cooked at Clarence House then delivered for weeks on end while I was in hospital and then still disabled at home."

