Who is Anton Du Beke's wife Hannah Summers? The Strictly Come Dancing pro has been married since 2017

Anton Du Beke and his current Strictly Come Dancing partner Emma Barton are hoping to score high at the Halloween special this weekend. But when the King of Ballroom himself isn't training hard for the BBC competition, he can found at home in Buckinghamshire with wife Hannah and their twins. But who is his wife? Here's all you need to know…

Who is Hannah Summers?

Hannah Summers is a marketing professional and has worked within communications and technology for over twenty years. The 42-year-old is currently Chief Marketing Officer of a mobile network security company. The couple are very private about their personal life and don't often share details of their relationship, however, Anton did post this picture to his Instagram last year showing the happy couple with some blue and pink roses.

Anton Du Beke and his wife Hannah share twins George and Henrietta

Marriage and twins

Hannah and Anton reportedly met at a golf club in 2011 and dated for six years before they wed. In November 2016, Anton posted an adorable picture announcing that they were expecting twins on Instagram. The picture, which included a top hat and tiny dancing shoes, wrote: "We hear the 'tippety-tap' of tiny feet!" with Anton captioning the post: "Hannah and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting twins in the spring. We are over the moon!"

Anton announced via Instagram in 2016 that they were expecting

The couple were reportedly trying for children for some time before turning to IVF and having their twins in March 2017, when the happy couple were pictured leaving a hospital in Berkshire with their new-borns. That same year, the couple were said to have married in secret, after Hannah was spotted wearing a wedding band at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Doting Dad Anton with George and Henrietta

TV appearances

Apart from a couple of Instagram posts, the couple are very private and aren't often spotted in the public eye. However, fans were given a glimpse into their home and family life during an episode of This Morning in May. Anton was appearing on the programme to showcase his baking skills when a clip showed the professional dancer show his twins, as they sat on their mum's lap, his Victoria sponge cake.

Hannah and the twins made a rare television appearance in September

In September, the family made another appearance during the Strictly Come Dancing: the Professionals programme, not long before the current series began. The adorable twins once again were sat with mum Hannah as they filmed a special message for dad Anton. Hannah said: "Hi my darling, we are here to wish you the very best. We think it's about time you bring home a trophy for this room." The mum-of-two then turned to her son and asked: "George, what would you give daddy?" to which the little boy exclaimed: "Ten!" So cute!

