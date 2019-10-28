Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary helps celebrate US ties - video
In today's Daily Edit we discover how Princess Mary and Prince Frederik celebrated Denmark's ties with the US recently. Meanwhile, we find out if Michelle Obama really breached protocol when she gave the Queen a hug in 2009. Plus we hear from Gemma Atkinson about when she is thinking about giving baby Mia a sibling... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW