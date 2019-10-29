The One Show's Alex Jones shares rare photo of both her sons at the beach The One Show presenter is currently on maternity leave

The One Show presenter Alex Jones is enjoying some time away from London city life, taking her two young children to the beach. The 42-year-old, who is on maternity leave, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a rare photo of both her sons - two-year-old Teddy and five-month-old Kit. The adorable snap saw them both dressed in their winter knits whilst sat in their pushchairs. "Back in our favourite place," the doting mum simply wrote.

Alex Jones shared this lovely photo of her two sons on Monday

She later added another snap of little Kit in his baby carrier. "And breathe…" she said. It seems Alex has headed back to Wales to spend some time with her parents. The visit comes shortly after the TV star celebrated her dad's 70th birthday with their loved ones in the Cotswolds. Over the past few months, Alex, who is married to Charlie Thomson, has been updating her fans on her parenting journey since welcoming her second son.

Last month, the mum-of-two also shared an inspiring message about her hectic lifestyle, revealing that she had to momentarily hide in her car just to escape the mayhem. "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather," she wrote in the caption. "This is my 'me time' these days."

Ahead of Kit's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

