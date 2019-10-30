Celebrity daily edit: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's memorable trip to Japan - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Prince Albert and Princess Charlene in Japan where their adorable children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have been getting to meet local children - and cheer on the Springboks at the rugby! Meanwhile we see what familiar name the Countess of Wessex calls the Queen. Plus we find out why Nadia Sawalha is so proud of her husband Mark Adderley - and we're sure the feeling is mutual... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

