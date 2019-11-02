Kelvin Fletcher shares rare photo with beautiful wife Eliza The Emmerdale actor is proving to be a huge fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing

Kelvin Fletcher has been impressing each week with his dance moves on Strictly Come Dancing, most recently during Halloween week, when he performed the Tango with partner Oti Mabuse to Billie Eilish's hit Bad Guy. And while he has been spending as much time as possible in training, the former Emmerdale actor is also making sure to make time for his wife Eliza Marsland, and their two young children. The star recently shared a lovely photo of the pair following his dance performance, and also paid the sweetest tribute to his wife, by sharing a rare photo of her on his Instagram account. In the photo, Eliza was holding their baby son Milo, 10 months, and he simply captioned it: "Wonder woman." Throughout his time in the competition, Eliza has been coming to visit her husband in rehearsals and has been bringing along Milo and their three-year-old daughter Marnie - who is a big fan of her dad's moves.

Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher's wife Eliza

The Emmerdale actor has a lot of people rooting for him to do well on Strictly, including many of his former co-stars. Charley Webb, who plays his ex-wife Debbie Dingle in the soap, has been praising his dance moves on social media throughout the competition and has even come to support Kelvin in the audience last month. Even notoriously strict judge Craig Revel-Horwood has praised his dance moves, telling HELLO! on the red carpet on Monday evening that he could see them reach the final.

Kelvin and Oti performed the Tango during Halloween week

And even though Strictly are thrilled with signing Kelvin, he revealed at the beginning of the competition that he wasn't even on the replacement list of celebrities. The actor admitted it was a huge shock to be asked to step in for injured Jamie Laing, and he thought at any moment it would be revealed that he was being pranked by Ant and Dec. Speaking to Mark Wright on his Heart Radio show, Kelvin said of being asked to join Strictly: "I wasn’t expecting it at all. I wasn’t on a replacement list, I wasn't on any list so I was completely, completely out of the blue. Even when we started on the Thursday I got rushed down there, met the producers, had a medical, and I kept saying to them 'I feel like Ant and Dec are gonna jump out with a film crew'."

Kelvin with daughter Marnie and wife Eliza

Although he's happy to be on the show - as are viewers - Kelvin admitted that he feels guilty about replacing Jamie Laing, who was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring his foot during the group dance on Strictly's launch show. He continued: "You know, I was absolutely delighted. I was ecstatic. My family were really, really excited but it’s on the back of someone else’s misfortune. It was a really strange feeling because I almost felt guilty about being excited and being really chuffed to do it because you know some poor guy there was absolutely gutted that he was injured and couldn’t do it."

