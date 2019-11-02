Katya Jones' love life: who has the Strictly star dated? Katya is partnered with BBC's Mike Bushell on this year's Strictly

Since joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, Katya Jones has already become one of the show's most popular dancers and is known for always speaking her mind. It was only on Tuesday that the star expressed her support for her 2019 partner, BBC's Mike Bushell, after he experienced some online abuse from viewers on Twitter. Katya sweetly supported him on Instagram by reposting choreographer Joshua Keefe's picture of the three that read: "These two are sun fun humans. Well done Mikey, you put your best bunny foot forward." No one messes with her Mike! Talent and kindness aside, the 30-year-old is also known for being married to fellow Strictly pro, Neil Jones. When the two decided to call it quits in August 2019, Strictly fans were left upset. But Neil aside, who else has Katya dated? We investigate…

Igor Astafiev

Dancer Igor Astafiev dated Katya when the pair both lived in Russia and has claimed that the 30-year-old Strictly star was his first true love. When she left for the UK, he was so heartbroken that he quit dancing altogether.

WATCH: Katya and Mike play Hello/Goodbye!

Neil Jones

Katya and Neil tied the knot in August 2013, after five years of dating. Katya, who started dancing when she was just six years old in Russia, first got close to Neil way back in 2008 when they competed together in Blackpool.

Together they went on to win the World Professional Latin Showdance Championships in 2015 and were crowned the British National Professional Champions four times before appearing together on Strictly.

They split in August and announced the sad news in a joint statement that read: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters, you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years we have made the mutual decision to separate.

"We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together.

"Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other.

"We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx."

Seann Walsh

Katya was partnered with the comedian during 2018's series of Strictly Come Dancing and the pair were pictured kissing during a drunken night out, which shocked the nation. Katya addressed the mistake publicly on It Takes Two alongside Seann, saying: I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But, the main thing, me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."

Post-marriage

Since announcing her split from Neil, Katya has remained tight-lipped about her love life. However, the Russian star has often been photographed wearing her wedding ring since the couple's divorce. When asked by the Express why Katya was wearing the ring again, Neil explained: "We're not together any more. I never used to wear my wedding ring when we were dancing, that was just something for me because I don't really like jewellery. But Katya, you know, she just likes her jewellery, so if she's wearing it, she's wearing it. We're really good friends and we're in a really good place right now." That's that, then!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.