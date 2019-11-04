Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary's special moment with her teenage son - video
In today's Daily Edit we head over to Denmark where Princess Mary has had a busy few days attending an awards show and taking two of her children to the Hubertus Hunt - where she got a special cuddle from Prince Christian. Meanwhile we find out why fans believe that Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have secretly tied the knot. Plus we congratulate Sir Andy Murray and Kim Sears on the birth of their third child... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
