Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary's historic date at university - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Princess Mary as she attends the 175th anniversary of Denmark's oldest university. Meanwhile find out why Prince William has little time or energy for hobbies. Plus we find out how Ola Jordan is coping with her pregnancy... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW