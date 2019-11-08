Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne enjoy first date night in three months amid Rebekah Vardy row The couple haven't been pictured together for three months

Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne haven't been photographed together for three months! But on Friday, the mum-of-four shared a rare date night snap of the couple enjoying an evening out with some friends. Coleen admitted that it had "been a while" since they spent some quality time together and they were only just getting back into a routine of going on date nights, following her very public spat with Rebekah Vardy – who she accused of selling private stories about her to the press last month.

The 33-year-old shared the black and white photo, which sees her cuddling up to Wayne as they stand next to two friends, to her Instagram page. She captioned it: "It’s been a while.... Great to be back to weekday date nights and meeting up with friends." Coleen's fans were thrilled to see the couple back together again, with one commenting: "Nice to see you both so happy again… #movingon," and another said: "Good to see you smiling again."

Both Coleen and Wayne have remained relatively quiet on social media since she almost broke the internet last month. Coleen claimed Rebekah had been leaking her personal information, which was obtained via her private Instagram account, to a British newspaper. She wrote: "There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge. After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion."

Coleen continued: "To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while.) Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house."

She concluded: "Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's… Rebekah Vardy's account."

Rebekah, who is heavily pregnant with her fifth child, was quick to refute the statement. She even cut short her holiday in Dubai to come home to the UK to tackle the situation with her lawyers and clear her name.

