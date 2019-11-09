Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard refuses to label his sexuality The professional dancer doesn't want to put labels on himself

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard is loving his time on the hit show and is having a ball dancing with Saffron Barker. The duo make such a gorgeous on-screen couple, many fans have been wondering if love could be in the air in real life. AJ understands the interest in his love life and in fact opened up about his sexuality in an interview with Gay Times earlier this year, reavealling he doesn't want to put "labels" on himself. Chatting to the magazine, he explained: "You never know how times will change in where you are in your life. But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself. Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life. It is mad that everything always has to have a label, whether it be the clothes by designers or whether you are in a relationship. Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary."

AJ opened up about his sexuality

The dancer, who is loving his time dancing with social sensation Saffron, continued: "At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change. You can't ever say never, because you don't know what is around the corner. As long as you’re happy, that is the main thing. It's something people forget way too often these days – getting so stressed thinking about what other people's opinions are or what they need to do tomorrow."

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share update on baby plans

AJ is currently dating Abbie Quinnen

In fact, romance is NOT in the air with Saffron, as AJ is currently dating Abbie Quinnen. The pair went public back in July when they enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday at the hotel Aldemar Knossos Royal on the Greek island of Crete. Holding hands a the photo shared on Instagam, AJ simply wrote: "Feeling HAPPY...," while Abbie captioned her photo: "Making memories." They first met after Abbie auditioned for AJ's solo dance tour Get On The Floor Live. He has since been forced to deny reports that he and Saffron were an item, explaining on Good Morning Britain: "It’s the profession, Piers. Obviously if you wanna make it work, you obviously do 12 hours a day in the studio. You wanna do fantastic for 12 million people live on Saturday night. You work hard." Saffron added: "I just look at AJ as such a good friend."

READ: Strictly's Karen Clifton looks unrecognisable in never-before-seen group photo