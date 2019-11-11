Celebrity daily edit: Empress Masako dazzles in tiara during rare parade - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we head over to Tokyo where Empress Masako looks stunning in an heirloom tiara during a parade through the streets. Meanwhile we join the British royal family as they honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph. Plus we congratulate Millie Mackintosh on the news of her pregnancy... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW