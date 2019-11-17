What is Declan Donnelly's net worth? I'm a Celebrity host's fortune revealed

Declan Donnelly is one of Britain's most beloved television stars, joining partner-in-crime Ant McPartlin to make up comedy presenting duo Ant and Dec. The pair first found fame together in BBC teen drama Byker Grove, before going on to dominate primetime entertainment shows such as Britain's Got Talent, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and Saturday Night Takeaway. So it's no wonder that the 44-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around £62million. His presenting deal with ITV in 2007 was rumoured to be worth around £40million, however, a more recent deal is said to be worth around £30million - if split between himself and Ant.

Fans praised Dec's solo presenting skills

The TV duo are also property investors too and they reportedly own properties worth around £10million combined. Last year, Dec's counterpart dominated headlines following his three-car collision in Richmond, London in March 2018. He was charged with drink-driving, and has since stepped down from work commitments, forcing Dec to host the final two episodes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and the Britain's Got Talent live show as a solo presenter.

After the series' finale of Saturday Night Takeaway, Dec told the live audience that the shows had been fun, but also "tinged with sadness". He also called for a round of applause for his presenting partner of nearly 30 years. In a video posted on Twitter by an audience member, Dec could be seen saying: "Thanks for all the love and support, it's been a series tinged with... well…" When an audience member then shouts out, "We miss Ant", Dec replied: "Yes, we do, we do. Would you give a round of applause to Ant, who's back at home. Thank you so much. He'll appreciate that a great, great deal."

Dec recently presented Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain's Got Talent alone

Dec has since gone from strength-to-strength, with his memorable solo appearances on Britain's Got Talent semi-final shows including a starring role in the opening to The Greatest Showman. The dad-to-be also performed There's No Business Like Show Business!. The show hit a peak of nine million viewers during the first semi-final, beating 2017's ratings by one million and proving that Dec can carry a show success-wise without his co-presenter.

Who is Dec married to?

Dec has had an amazing 12 months as he and his wife Ali Astall welcomed their first child together. The couple started dating in 2013 and managed to keep their blossoming relationship under wraps for a few months, before they went public with their romance. Dec had been close friends with Ali, his long-term talent agent, for over a decade. Their chemistry was clear to see, but the pair had always been reluctant to act on their feelings because of their working relationship. Dec has previously said: "When she was single and I was single we'd go out for dinner on Valentine's night together (as friends) because we didn't have partners." In 2013, they finally took the plunge and started dating.

After a year and a half of dating, Dec popped the question in 2014 when the pair were working in Australia. The TV star was filming I'm A Celebrity, while Ali had travelled with him as his manager. The lovebirds married in a beautiful ceremony in Dec's Newcastle hometown back in 2015. Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Ashley Roberts, Dermott O'Leary, Phillip Schofield, Marvin and Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay and Tess Daly were just some of the celebrity guests who were spotted arriving at the wedding - as well as the groom's best man and comedy partner Ant.

Dec and Ali at their star-studded wedding

In March 2018, the TV star tweeted his excitement about becoming a new dad. He wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it."

A few days later on Father's Day, Dec then tweeted: "Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there to all the dads that have passed and of course, all of the Dads to be! Have a great day." Ali later opened up about expecting her first child at the BAFTA TV Awards back in May, telling the Mirror: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it - we can't wait."

Dec and Ali welcomed their first daughter into the world in September, announcing the exciting news to fans on Twitter. ‪"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x." At that time, proud friend Ant also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. His message read: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx." Just two months after Isla's arrival, the family-of-three even flew to Australia in November for Dec's filming commitments with I'm a Celebrity…Get me Out of Here!.

