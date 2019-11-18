Alex Jones shares rare selfie with husband Charlie Thomson on night out

Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson enjoyed a night off parenting duties to attend a birthday party for two close friends over the weekend. Clearly having the time of her life, the One Show host took to her Instagram page to share a series of snaps from the festivities - including a selfie of the star with her beloved husband, with whom she shares two young sons. "Second birthday party of the weekend," she wrote in the caption. "I'm not used to this pace!!! Happy birthday to the best boss Sandy Smith and @mobeen_azhar. Collectively 100! What a night!"

Alex Jones shared this lovely selfie with her husband Charlie

The celebrations came a day before Alex took her eldest son, two-year-old Teddy, and her niece to the premiere of Frozen 2. "Homeward bound with two shattered but ecstatic children," the TV presenter later wrote. Alex - who is on maternity leave - has been making the most of her time with her sons, Kit and Teddy. She recently returned to London after spending some time with her parents in Wales.

MORE: Christine Lampard shares rare holiday photo with baby Patricia and husband Frank

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Over the past few months, Alex has been updating her fans on her parenting journey since giving birth to her second son. In September, the mum-of-two also shared an inspiring message about her hectic lifestyle, revealing that she had to momentarily hide in her car just to escape the mayhem. "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather," she wrote in the caption. "This is my 'me time' these days."

MORE: Michelle Visage speaks out following surprising exit with Giovanni Pernice

Ahead of Kit's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.