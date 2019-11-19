Celebrity daily edit: Littlest royals take centre stage at Monaco National Day event - video

In today's Daily Edit we join the royals in Monaco for their National Day celebrations - where the littlest members of the family took centre stage. Meanwhile we find out where the Cambridge children would love to go on a night out. Plus we find out how Kevin Clifton's life has changed in the past few years... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW