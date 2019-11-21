Celebrity daily edit: Queen Maxima maxes up her winter style - video

maximahat

Queen Maxima maxes up her winter style

In today's Daily Edit we join stylish Queen Maxima in Amsterdam where she opened an exciting new science exhibition. Meanwhile we find out why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were out and about in London on Wednesday evening. Plus we hear Brooke Vincent's inspiring message to new mums... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
