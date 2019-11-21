Who is Gino D'Acampo's wife Jessica Stellina Morrison?

Gino D’Acampo has become as well known for his risqué sense of humour as he is for his culinary talents, following regular appearances on shows including This Morning and Celebrity Juice. However, one thing that is little known about the Italian chef is his family life, and his marriage to Jessica Stellina Morrison! Ahead of Gino's new show, Gino's Italian Express, which looks at the food of Italy as Gino travels through the country via train, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know…

Who is Gino D'Acampo's wife and how did they meet?

Jessica Stellina Morrison is Gino’s teenage sweetheart, who he met when he was 18 while working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella. Half-English and half-Italian, Jessica was Gino’s first love, and although they broke up for around a year, their split confirmed to Gino that she was the only woman for him and they relocated to the UK together after rekindling their romance.

Gino and Jessica married in 2002

When did Gino D'Acampo marry Jessica Stellina Morrison?

The couple married in 2002, when Gino was just 24. Their wedding followed Gino’s two-year spell in prison in 1998, after he was convicted for burgling singer Neil Young’s house in London, and he has previously said that tying the knot was a conscious effort to mark a new start in his life. "I was a boy, so I decided to get married and then I will be a man," he told The Independent. "When I decide something, I have to do something to make it happen."

How many children does Gino D'Acampo have?

Gino and Jessica are parents to three children; Luciano, 17, Rocco, 14, and seven-year-old Mia. The celebrity chef previously admitted that he is the stricter parent out of himself and Jessica, telling Woman magazine: "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend'."

He added: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

Gino with his eldest son Luciano

What has Gino said about his wife?

Speaking in 2010 a few months after his appearance in I'm a Celebrity, Gino described his wife as a “lady of leisure” and said the demands of his work can sometimes cause arguments at home. However, ultimately it is Jessica who rules the roost. "My wife is a very clever woman," he said, "she knows when to say something and when to bite her tongue."

Gino also gave an insight into family life in an interview with Hertfordshire Life, revealing that while he loves to cook, his wife also treats them to a special Sunday meal. "On a Sunday, Jessie will cook for all of us, and we all really look forward to it," he said, adding: "I much prefer them to flashy showbiz bashes. I'd much prefer to be at home with my family than go out."

There is no wonder that Gino adores staying in too. He said of his home: "We have a big garden; there's a swimming pool, and we keep chickens. I love them. I love getting up in the morning and collecting the eggs."

