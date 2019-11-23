Strictly's Amy Dowden reveals how fiance has been instrumental during battle with Crohn's disease The Strictly star has been suffering with Crohn's Disease since she was a child

Despite competing in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, professional dancer Amy Dowden is also busy planning her wedding to fellow dancer Ben Jones. The couple, who got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2018, have been together since they were 21, and are looking forward to tying the knot in summer 2020. Earlier this year, Amy credited her beau as she opened up about her secret battle with Crohn's disease. Speaking to HELLO! in May 2019, she shared: "I've been with Ben since I was 21, so he's seen it a lot. He had to get used to it quite quickly."

Amy and Ben, who run their own dance school and are former British national Latin American dance champions, revealed they tackle her disease together. Ben is instrumental in helping Amy stave off attacks, which begin with a "whole personality change" - Amy gets sleepy, her eyes start to swell and she goes pale. "When that happens, she has to stop and rest immediately," Ben explained. "If she doesn't, things get worse."

Amy, 28, added: "The pain is so sharp and severe and I need morphine to help. I know my body and I know when I need to go to hospital. I'm being sick so much I can’t keep my medication down, so I have anti-sickness injected. It's a vicious circle and I can't get better, so I have everything intravenously until it settles down. The hospital staff always say I'm so used to pain that when I have a baby, I'll have no problem at all."

The couple have been together since they were 21

The Strictly star - who has been partnered up with Karim Zeroual in this year's competition - went on to confess she won't let Crohn's affect her dream day. "Obviously, leading up to the wedding, I need to make sure that if there's a symptom I'm on top of it. We want to be creative with the menu, but it’ll be designed to my needs," said Amy, adding: "The planning is going so well, but I haven't done any dress shopping yet. I want to take Oti [Mabuse], Dianne [Buswell], my mum and my twin sister with me." She concluded: "Nobody will be able to make a decision because everyone will have a different opinion. I can't wait."

