Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mette-Marit shines bright at Nobel Peace Prize ceremony - video

In today's Daily Edit we head over to Norway where Princess Mette-Marit was looking stunning at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Meanwhile we find out why Prince George and Princess Charlotte are having a great week. Plus we hear why David Tennant's wife Georgia is so thankful for the NHS... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW