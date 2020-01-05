Who is John Barrowman's husband? Meet architect Scott Gill

John Barrowman has finally returned to the Dancing on Ice family by joining the judging panel this winter, replacing veteran star Jason Gardiner. Fans have been extremely excited to see John bring a fresh and fabulous take to the series, and among the viewers who will be cheering him on is none other than his long-term partner, Scott Gill. Scott, who is a British architect, first met the beloved TV personality and Torchwood actor when he attended a play that John was performing in at Chichester Festival Theatre. They've been together ever since. Read on for everything you need to know about Scott Gill...

Scott was born in April 1963, making him four years older than John. The couple entered a civil partnership in the UK in December 2006, which was a small ceremony held in Cardiff attended by friends and family. Seven years later, in 2013, John and Scott became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California, just a day after the California Supreme Court overturned the ban on same-sex weddings.

Talking about the special occasion in an interview with The Mirror, John said at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it. Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we'd made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right." He added: "The couple who witnessed for us were an 82-year-old man and a 76-year-old man. They were crying during their ceremony and we were emotional with them."

John and Scott own houses in London, Cardiff and California, and architect Scott reportedly designed their six-bedroom Welsh home overlooking the sea. Although Scott generally likes to stay out of the limelight, he does make occasional public appearances with John and he is pretty active on social media (@scottmale, if you want to take a look). Scott is proud to support his husband both online and off, posting behind the scenes pictures and videos of the couple during John's many tours and even manning the merch stand at his shows.

The married pair also have three adorable dogs. Although some fans think John has a daughter, after he posted a confusing caption with an Instagram photo, the pair don't have any children.

