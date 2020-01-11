Davina McCall talks split from husband Matthew Robertson

Davina McCall has broken her silence following her shock split from husband Matthew Robertson. The Masked Singer panelist opened up about the break-up on This Morning, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about why she spent Christmas with her partner. Speaking about sharing an emotional message on Instagram at the time, Davina said: "I thought I would do a quick message and people took that as a cry for help that I was on my own but actually Matthew and I decided, for the kids' sake, that we would all be together this Christmas. We were all together and I wasn’t alone. But it was really sweet."

Davina McCall and husband Matthew Robertson have called time on their marriage

She added: "Just for the record, I thought you would ask me. For our kids' sake, Matthew and I have decided we don't want to talk about us in the public eye." Davina and Matthew were married for 17 years, and are parents to three children, Holly, Tilly and Chester. On 26 November 2017, Davina's rep confirmed news of her marriage split to HELLO!. "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated," the statement read. "Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

The TV star broke her silence on the split

After discussing her marital woes on the ITV daytime show, Davina revealed her exciting plans for this year - and opened up about her amazing new workout. "Working out is good for the 'noggin'. When it makes you feel really good, I like it. I have never finished and thought, 'I wish I'd never done that!'," she said. The TV star also confirmed that she is studying to get a qualification in health and fitness, saying: "I would like to take some classes. I want to show people that it's never too late to start."