In today's Daily Edit we join Princess Alexandra of Hanover and her mum Princess Caroline of Monaco as they take in some fashion fun in Paris. Meanwhile we find out what new project the Duchess of Cambridge has launched. Plus we congratulate Pamela Anderson on her fifth marriage.... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW