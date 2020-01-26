Phillip Schofield is one of the country's most beloved television presenters, hosting daytime show This Morning with co-host Holly Willoughby most weekdays. And now, the 57-year-old is filling up the Sunday night prime-time slot with Dancing on Ice! The TV star, who kicked off his career at the age of 19 in New Zealand, is a veteran of the small screen and is clearly showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He is estimated to be worth an impressive £9.8million, reportedly earning £600,000 a year for fronting This Morning. Here's everything you need to know about the presenter...

Phillip Schofield's TV credits

Phillip also gets paid for other TV shows, including Dancing On Ice and game show Five Gold Rings. His other TV credits in the past have included; All Star Mr & Mrs, The Cube and Children's BBC. Television career aside, Phillip has played Joseph in the West End musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - a role he took over from Jason Donovan in the nineties. He also performed as the title role in Doctor Dolittle at London's Hammersmith Apollo before touring the UK.

Phillip Schofield's rise to fame

Phillip, who was born in Lancashire, began his career when he was 19 years old. At the time, he moved to New Zealand where he made his TV debut on the music programme Shazam! in 1982. He also scored a role working for the Auckland-based station Radio Hauraki for two years. In 1985, Phillip returned to the UK to become the continuity presenter for the Children's BBC. In the early nineties, the presenter moved to ITV, landing hosting gigs on Schofield's Quest, Ten Ball, and Talking Telephone Numbers. It wasn't until 2002 did the father-of-two sign up to This Morning.

This Morning

In 2002, Phillip was announced as the replacement presenter for John Leslie on the ITV daytime show This Morning. He joined Fern Britton on the famous sofa - and their chemistry was hard to miss. However, in 2009 Fern shocked viewers when she revealed her plans to quit the show with Holly Willoughby stepping in to fill her shoes in September that year.

Philip and his co-host Holly made headlines in 2017 after it was revealed that they were not on equal pay. At the time it was reported that Holly had been earning a third less than her fellow presenter; £400,000, in comparison to Phillip's £600,000. Holly's pay rise came as she and Phillip negotiated their salaries for the Dancing in Ice reboot. ITV bosses are said to have realised they couldn't pay the pair the same fee for the ice skating competition and not for their work together on This Morning. "It seemed ridiculous they were going to get paid the same fee for Dancing on Ice but Holly was lagging behind on This Morning," a source told the Mirror. "Quite rightly, that has now been rectified and they both earn exactly the same."

Phillip previously admitted that he would leave the show if Holly ever left. "I would quit if Holly would," he told the Sun in 2006. "There's no agenda there, it’s just the fact that we work together so well that the show’s successful. I think we’d probably both make the decision together and that’s always been the plan." The pair have built up an incredible on-screen partnership, not just on This Morning, but also on Dancing On Ice, which they co-hosted from 2006 until 2011 and returned to present in 2018.

Who is Phillip Schofield's wife?

The TV star is happily married to Stephanie Lowe. The couple - who tied the knot in March 1993 - are proud parents to two daughters Molly, 26, and Ruby, 23. Phillip and his wife met through work when Stephanie had a job as a production assistant on BBC Children's TV. Although Stephanie tends to keep out of the spotlight, she does accompany her husband to high-profile events on occasion. The couple have walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards, the NTAs and the Pride of Britain Awards.

In 2017, Phillip opened up about how he met his wife Stephanie as he promoted his new series, Schofield's South African Adventure. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, the TV star shared his delight about working with his wife again on the show. "She worked in television years ago," he explained. "That was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days." The father-of-two went on to reveal his wife's reluctance to work in the industry. "She told me, 'I do trust you,' so she will only film with me," he added. "She got more into it as we went along."

