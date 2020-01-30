In today's Daily Edit we see Princess Victoria channelling Demi Moore at the potter's wheel. Meanwhile we find out what the Duchess of Cambridge is better than her husband at. Plus we find out how Vanessa Bryant is helping the other victims of the crash that took her husband and daughter... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW