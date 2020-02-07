WATCH: Peter Andre's life in 90 seconds - from kids, to home and online backlash The Mysterious Girl singer leads an interesting life

Peter Andre is an Australian singer-songwriter who has stolen the hearts of the nation. After being a 16-year-old contestant on Australian talent show New Faces, he first burst onto the scene in the 90s with his reggae classic Mysterious Girl, and since then has cemented himself as one of Britain's most loved celebrities. But how much do you actually know about the doting dad? To refresh your memory, we've created a short video that covers the 46-year-old's life in 90 seconds. From his four children to his wedding to wife Emily MacDonagh, here's everything you need to know about the hilarious hit-maker…

