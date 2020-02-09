Fern Britton's fans urge her to look after herself as she admits to being under pressure The former This Morning presenter is currently in the process of writing her ninth book

Fern Britton has been inundated with messages from fans who have told her to look after herself after she shared a message on Twitter about feeling "under the cosh" in the process of writing her ninth book, Daughters of Cornwall. The former This Morning star told her followers: "Almost finished book 9, Daughters of Cornwall! A bit late because been slightly under the cosh. Reminding myself that life is for living. Might get some pics tomorrow of Atlantic Breakers as Storm Ciara blows in. if I don't get knocked off the cliff I'll post them." Messages soon followed, with one person telling the star: "Take care," while another wrote: "Life is short. Good for you Fern and good luck." A third added: "Remember to look after yourself," to which Fern replied: "I'll try not to forget!"

Fern Britton has admitted to feeling under pressure while finishing her new book

The TV presenter later told her fans that her new book is set to be published on 11 June, and apologised for it being later than planned. She wrote: "I believe the new book Daughters of Cornwall is published June 11 so sorry it's late." The book, which was expected to be released on 24 February, will be a romantic novel, set between 1918 and present day. The blurb reads: "1918, The Great War is over, and Ciara Carter has boarded a train bound for Cornwall – to meet a family that would once have been hers. But they must never discover her secret. 2020, Caroline has spent years trying to uncover the lies buried in her family history. And once she arrives in Cornwall, the truth finally seems to be in reach. Except with storm clouds on the horizon, Caroline soon learns that some secrets are best left hidden."

Fern and Phil Vickery announced their separation at the beginning of February

It's been a difficult time for Fern, who issued a statement at the beginning of the month revealing that she and husband Phil Vickery had decided to go their separate ways after "20 happy years together". It read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support." TV chef Phil shared the same message on his own Twitter page. The popular couple have since received an outpour of support from their fans, as well as their friends including former BBC Breakfast star Steph McGovern, who was one of the first to comment on the announcement post, writing: "Sending lots of love xxx." Steph wasn't the only famous name to express sadness over the news. Lisa Faulkner wrote: "Am so sorry to hear this. Sending you both love."

