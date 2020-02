In today's Daily Edit we join Kitty Spencer as she participates in a Centrepoint pub quiz. Meanwhile we find out how the Duke of Cambridge is helping bereaved families. Plus we find out what Kelvin Fletcher thinks about all the focus on his marriage... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW