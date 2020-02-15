Matt Baker reveals adorable new addition to his home – see photo The One Show host lives on a farm with his family

Matt Baker and his family have welcomed a new little lamb to the clan! The One Show host shared a photo of the adorable baby sheep on Instagram, and in the snap the fluffy lamb could be seen snuggled up in a bucket full of straw that had been positioned under a warm lamp. To the left of the photo, feeding equipment was visible, and in his caption Matt explained that the lamb had been born early and was in need of a helping hand.

The former Blue Peter presenter explained: "Early lamb born first thing this morning. Sometimes you have to offer a helping hand – hope she makes it."

The 42-year-old lives with his wife Nicola and their two young children, Molly and Luke, on a farm in Hertfordshire. Working at the farm is a family affair as the couple's children tend to get stuck in when it comes down to helping out with the daily chores. He previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep.

Matt juggles his television career with working as a farmer and caring for the family's huge array of animals including sheep, chicken, dogs and donkeys. He has previously said he loves the rural lifestyle so much he tries to be "back home as quick as possible" after work - a sentiment that has no doubt influenced Matt's decision to leave The One Show in March.

Matt often gives his Instagram followers glimpses inside his family life on the farm, and has previously shared an amusing snap showing how one of their sheep had managed to get inside their house. Posting a photo of the animal standing inside his utility room, Matt wrote: "Just rang home – my daughter said 'mum's going to send you a picture of the utility room…don't worry everything is now sorted." We wonder if this little lamb will be so lucky…

