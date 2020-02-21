Hugh Grant gives rare interview on marriage, his five children and family life

Love Actually star Hugh Grant opened up about his family in an interview with Chris Evans on this breakfast show. The actor, who recently starred in The Gentlemen, is usually notoriously private about his home life and very rarely speaks of his wife Anna, or his five children, but in a recent interview with Virgin Radio, he revealed how his perceptions of marriage and children have changed in recent years. "Well, I was wrong, I was just plain wrong," he said of his days being a batchelor. "And children, you know. I used to roll my eyes. People would say, 'Oh Hugh you don’t understand it', but they were right." Keep reading to find out more about Hugh's wife and kids...

Hugh with his wife Anna Eberstein

Does Hugh Grant have kids?

Hugh Grant has five children in total. Anna and Hugh welcomed their first child John Mungo Grant in September 2012, she then gave birth to a daughter - whose name remains unknown - in December 2015, and in March 2018, Hugh's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley revealed that the couple had welcomed their third child.

Elizabeth appeared on Watch What Happens Live and casually announced that her former flame had welcomed his fifth child with partner Anna. “He had another one last week,” she told Andy Cohen at the time. “He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all.” Hugh also shares two children – Tabitha, eight, and Felix, six - with receptionist Tinglan Hong.

Back in January 2018 Hugh offered further insights into his family life. On becoming a father, Hugh told People TV’s Jess Cagle: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me - he said sounding clichéd - but it happens to be true." He continued: "It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star continued to speak of a funny game he likes to play with his sons. "It's always amusing to put your underpants on your head," he said. "My little girl at two likes her nappies on my head." The actor also revealed he once made the mistake of showing his backside to his son for fun but "then he got the habit and taught every single child in West London to do the same!" Speaking to TV host Ellen DeGeneres about fatherhood back in 2012, Hugh said: "Everyone was right all these years, saying, 'Hugh, why don't you have some children? It changes your life'. Now that I have a child, it is life changing. I recommend it. Get some!"

Where does Hugh Grant live?

According to The Sun, Hugh bought a six-bedroom semi-detached home in London's Chelsea area at the end of 2018. The £17.5 million property is on one of the most exclusive streets in the area.