Jools Oliver has delighted her Instagram followers after posting an adorable picture of her youngest son River, with paint on his face. The doting mum, who shares five children with husband Jamie Oliver, added a little monkey emoji in the caption. It's believed Jools is spending some quality time with her three-year-old tot during the half-term holidays. Followers were quick to heap praise on the post, with one commenting: "Oh my goodness river is SOOO CUTE." Another said: "Without a care in the world." A third post read: "Looking super chilled."

Meanwhile, it's shaping up to be an exciting year for Jools and her family. Celebrity chef Jamie recently announced that he plans to marry Jools again for their 20th anniversary this summer – and we can imagine that the Olivers' nearest and dearest are in for quite the day. The couple are planning to bring together 100 of their closest friends and family members, including their five children - Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, Buddy, nine, and River – for their second wedding, which the celebrity chef also plans to cook for.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares video of son Buddy showing off impressive cooking skills

WATCH: Jamie Oliver talks about the romance of cooking for Jools

"I'm going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance," Jamie told People magazine, adding: "It's not so much revolved around family structures, or aunties, and uncles, which our wedding was about. It's just about the people who we love the most; our nearest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to get everyone together just to say, 'thanks.'"

RELATED: Look back at Jools and Jamie Oliver's wedding

Jamie and Jools tied the knot for the first time on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years. The couple married at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex. Jools revealed in July last year that they were planning to marry again, saying they wanted to "do things differently" second time around. "Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!" she told Red magazine. Recalling their first nuptials, she continued: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn't like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.