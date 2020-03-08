Perri Kiely's love life: who is the Dancing on Ice star dating? The Diversity dancer has previously revealed his struggle to find love

Perri Kiely has won over Dancing on Ice viewers with his incredible skating performances alongside Vanessa Bauer, and the pair are tipped to win this year's final on Sunday, which will see them compete against Joe Swash and Libby Clegg. While we've seen him grow up in the public eye after winning Britain's Got Talent with Diversity when he was just 12, Perri said his child star status does have its drawbacks – it has hindered him finding love.

The 24-year-old, who is currently single, appeared on the E4 series Celebs Go Dating in 2017, and said that people still see him as a youngster. "People don't go for people like me. When Diversity won Britain's Got Talent I was really young, and in people's heads I'm trapped in that bubble," Perri explained.

WATCH: Get to know more about Dancing on Ice in 60 seconds

However, he was linked to former Love Island winner Amber Davies in 2018, after the pair were introduced by mutual friends and reportedly hit it off because of their shared love of dance. Their romance fizzled out and Perri is currently single, and joked about his relationship status on Valentine's Day.

RELATED: Who is Perri Kiely's family?

Perri was previously linked to Amber Davies

Perri shared a photo of himself with a red rose in his mouth with a sign in the background that read: "In a relationship with TikTok." In the caption, he wrote: "Sums me up these days… Happy Valentine's Day guys." His Diversity colleague and Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo commented: "You wish TikTok thought that highly of you." Meanwhile, his skating partner Vanessa Bauer wrote: "The in a relationship with TikTok is pretty accurate."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Perri Kiely

Perri is currently single

Similarly, in 2019, Perri revealed that he had spent Valentine's Day at home with his two cats and pet dog Barry. But we're sure it won't be long until he finds what he's looking for after winning over a legion of new fans on Dancing on Ice.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.