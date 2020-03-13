Kevin Clifton recently announced his departure from the hugely popular BBC ballroom competition, Strictly Come Dancing, after seven years on the show. The dancer revealed the news in a statement and thanked his fans for their support. "The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life," he said. "I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special."

And Kevin certainly had a successful time while dancing on the show, having taken five of his Strictly contestants to the final and being crowned winner in 2018; but when it comes to finding love, it hasn't been such an easy task for the star. The 37-year-old professional has a history of falling in love quickly, having been married three times previously, but it seems he is now content in his new relationship with Stacey Dooley. Here's everything we know about Kevin's marriage history:

Current girlfriend - Stacey Dooley

Kevin and documentary maker Stacey took part in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing and sailed all the way to the final, eventually lifting the iconic Glitterball trophy as champions. But it seems that Stacey did more than win the trophy, as she soon won Kevin's heart. After much media speculation, the two confirmed their relationship on social media in April 2019.

MORE: Kevin Clifton reveals he's landed his dream role after shock Strictly exit

The loved-up pair have been together since 2019

Stacey spoke out about the media fascination into her and Kevin's love life and her experience on Strictly during a radio appearance this week. The former champion admitted that she was warned ahead of her appearance on the 2018 series that the public's interest in her personal life would go into overdrive. The documentary-maker, who has been dating Kevin for almost a year, revealed that she was told, in no uncertain terms, that appearing on the show would come with some hefty implications. "They are fairly forthcoming at the start. They are quite transparent. The exec will sit you down and say that there’s this insatiable appetite for information and gossip surrounding Strictly," she told Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday.

First Wife - Anna Melnikova

Kevin has always been one for love from a young age, first getting married in 2003 when he was just 20 years old. Some reports have suggested that Kevin's first wife was Anna Melnikova, his professional Latin dance partner between 2002 and 2006, although this has never been confirmed. Kevin has previously spoken out about this time in his life, revealing that his wife left him after three years when he "turned away" from professional dancing. "We got to a stage where we were at the top of our game but we hadn't won a world championship," he said. "We were approached and told that if we paid the right people we would be guaranteed the title but it would cost more than £10,000 in all and I just felt somewhere it had all gone wrong. My parents believed we could win without it, but I wanted to walk away from the whole thing. My wife divorced me because it was her life."

MORE: Stacey Dooley reveals Strictly secret after Kevin Clifton quits

Kevin Clifton announced his separation from Karen in 2018

Second wife - Clare Craze

It didn't take long for Kevin to fall in love again. He met fellow dancer Clare Craze on a night out in a salsa bar, tying the knot in 2007 at the age of 24. The glamorous Claire had studied ballet from the age of two and the pair performed together on the international tour of dance show Burn the Floor around the world. But by 2010, the couple had "drifted apart" and separated, with Kevin referring to this stage of his life as his "rebellion," where he dyed his hair black and wore black nail polish.

Kevin pictured with Claire (far right)

Third wife - Karen Hauer

While working on Burn the Floor in 2011, Kevin met Karen Hauer, a Venezuelan dancer. Finalising his divorce from Clare in 2013, Karen and Kevin dated when Karen joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, with Kevin joining a year later in 2013. Their wedding was a star-studded affair that appeared on the cover of HELLO! It was an "absolutely magical" day and the couple were accompanied by Strictly pros Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanez and Brendan Cole.

Kevin and Karen married in 2015

The pair danced together in pro dances on the show for years, and when they split they decided not to change things. "Privately we are not together anymore but professionally we are stronger than ever before," said Kevin, who toured with Karen months after their split. "Dance is how we came together and is what glues together. We're still the best of friends and we still have a lot of love and respect for each other."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.