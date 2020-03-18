It seems that Amanda Holden is spending her downtime during the coronavirus pandemic the same way many of us are – by tuning into celebrities' Instagram Live Stories! On Tuesday night, the Heart Radio host left a heart-eyed emoji on Chrissy Teigen's hilarious social media post. In the video, Chrissy could be seen making the most of her time cooped up indoors. Wearing nothing but a towel, the model sat on top of her husband John Legend's piano as he played away, but best of all, the mother-of-two treated herself to a large glass of rosé!

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares a glimpse into her beautiful home

Amanda might be tuning into other celebrities' self-isolation videos, but the Britain's Got Talent host isn't staying at home herself, and has still been heading to the office daily for her radio show, looking as flawless as ever. But that doesn't mean the star hasn't shared her thoughts on the current coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, she urged her followers to remember to be kind during these uncertain times.

The doting mum shared a quote on Instagram that read: "Even the smallest act of caring for another person is like a drop of water – it will make ripples throughout the entire pond."

Needless to say, Amanda's followers were thrilled to see the 49-year-old spreading such a thoughtful message, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. One wrote: "Well said Amanda," while another added: "You're changing the world bit by bit, thank you."

Others shared anecdotes of their own, proving that kindness is rife amongst communities. One follower sweetly noted: "Been around the elderly neighbours in my street to see if they'd like me to do their shopping. I'll pop back every couple of days. We need to all take care of each other."