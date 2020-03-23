David Tennant's wife Georgia shares their first complete family photo featuring all five children The couple are parents to five children together

David Tennant's fans were in for a treat at the weekend. His wife Georgia took to Instagram to share their very first complete family photograph – and it was all for a very worthwhile cause. The family posed together each wearing odd socks in acknowledgement of World Down Syndrome Day. And while the couple's five children all appeared in the photograph, they all chose to cover their faces with their hands. Georgia captioned the picture with a series of hashtags, writing: "#lotsofsocksinisolation #wdsd #worlddownsyndromeday #wdsd2020 #isocklation #istolethatlastonefromsoneoneontwittersofuriousididntthinkofitmyself."

David Tennant's wife Georgia shared a complete family photo on Instagram

On Sunday, Georgia shared another family photo with her fans, this time in honour of Mother's Day. The 35-year-old is the daughter of Doctor Who star Peter Davison and his second wife, actress Sandra Dickinson, and she uploaded a sweet throwback photo of her and her mum together, taken when Georgia was just a baby. "Happy Mother's Day to her indoors. Literally. @sandickins #mothersday #isolation," she wrote.

Georgia and David, 48, have been married since 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008. They are parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, five months. David adopted Georgia's 17-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Georgia also shared a throwback photo in honour of Mother's Day

Earlier this month, Georgia and David delighted their fans by posting a sweet photo with their baby daughter. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, Georgia revealed that it was five months since the couple welcomed their little girl. "Instagram savvy already. #quiteafeetfor5months #saycheese #ornot," she wrote alongside the image, which sees Birdie hiding behind her foot.

Followers rushed to post comments underneath, with one writing: "That makes me feel just happy you're sharing. So much love, thank you." Another joked: "David looks so confused and excited." A third post read: "This is the most adorable thing." One other fan remarked: "This fills my heart with rainbows."