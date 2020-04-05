Even in the darkest of times, good things are happening in the world. And here at HELLO!, with a proud reptuation of positive and celebratory reporting, we feel it's important to continue shining a light on the the stories that make us smile. We've teamed up with former I'm a Celebrity jungle queen, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo to brighten your day as she presents HELLO!'s positive news stories of the week in her first episode filmed from her bedroom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Toff's Good News stories

Find out which airline is letting air hostesses ditch high heels, how contact lenses are curing colour blindness, how one charity is helping homeless dogs and more! And make sure you watch until the end when her adorable puppy Monty makes an appearance.

Got a Good News story you want to share? Email Toff at Toff@hellomagazine.com! and visit HELLO!'s new Good News channel now.

