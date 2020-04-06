Kate Garraway speaks out to wish Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus The Good Morning Britain presenter's husband Derek is also in hospital with coronavirus

Kate Garraway has been in everyone's thoughts since it was announced on Friday that her husband Derek Draper was rushed to hospital with severe coronavirus symptoms. And while the Good Morning Britain presenter has been off work during this devastating time, the mother-of-two has publicly wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery following his transition to hospital on Sunday after it was revealed that his coronavirus symptoms weren't improving. The I'm a Celebrity star's co-host Piers Morgan had taken to Instagram on Monday morning to send Boris his best wishes, and Kate was among those to comment, writing: "Get well Boris x."

VIDEO: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid send their love and wishes to Kate Garraway and her family

Kate Garraway wished Boris Johnson a speedy recovery

On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Piers and co-host Susanna Reid addressed the sad news about Derek's hospitalisation in an emotional message of support. Susanna spoke to the camera as she sent Kate and her husband their love. "We send him every ounce of strength as he recovers from coronavirus. Our love to him and Kate Garraway," she said. An emotional Piers then thanked all the NHS workers who are "treating all those affected by the virus," before adding that Kate and Derek "are going through what so many families are going through. It's agonising. I hope it all turns up OK".

Kate's husband Derek Draper is in hospital with coronavirus

The sad news was announced by Kate's spokesperson on Friday, who said: "Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus. Kate hasn't been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home." It has also been reported that Kate cannot visit her husband at hospital as she has to self-isolate due to the UK's restrictions.

Kate is currently at home looking after her children Darcey, 14, and William, ten. The doting mum shared a video of them clapping for the NHS on their doorstep on Thursday night, and wrote in the caption: "We had an extra special reason to #clapthecarers in our house tonight but there’s a special reason for us all isn’t there. Thank you to all the health workers caring for our loved ones and key workers keeping our lives going. You are incredible."