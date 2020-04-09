Holly Willoughby reveals why her marriage is surviving in lockdown The This Morning star isn't worried about spending so much time with her husband

Holly Willoughby shared an insight into how she is surviving lockdown with her husband Dan Baldwin – and it sounds like the couple are smashing self-isolation. The This Morning star has been very open lately about the little things her producer hubby is doing to ease any potential tension that could arise from being at home together all the time, and it sounds like Dan is being the best possible husband he could be. Speaking on Thursday's show to co-host Phillip Schofield and Vanessa Feltz during a phone-in segment on fighting with your family during lockdown, Holly revealed that Dan has been winning brownie points for doing "nice things" without her having to ask him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals how she's coping in self-isolation with husband Dan Baldwin

MORE: Who is Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin? Everything you need to know about the TV producer

She said: "I also think that doing little nice things gives you a bit of leeway in other areas as well. Like, if I'm doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea, or I'll come back and he'll have put the washing away and I haven't asked him. Then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things, so I think doing little things to help makes a big difference."

We know another way Holly is coping with being cooped up in her home for the majority of time – drinking! The TV star cheekily revealed that she has enjoyed the odd tipple during her time in lockdown, and even suffered her "worst hangover of 2020" so far. Speaking to her Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon on his YouTube series, Keith Lemon's Doing's, the mum-of-three explained that she polished off a bottle of wine to herself last weekend. When asked if she had been drinking by Keith, Holly quipped: "I haven't stopped, I literally clock watch like - is it time for an Aperol Spritz yet?"

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals her secret crush - and you'll be surprised

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin have been married since 2007

She continued: "The trouble is you've got your own bottle of wine and you're sitting there doing this [mimes pouring wine]. It's not like you've got to go to the bar. I woke up on Sunday morning, it was like my worst hangover of 2020. I didn't remember getting in from my own front room."

The Dancing On Ice star added that her drinking session was just "a bit of fun" now and then, revealing to Keith she doesn't normally drink too much. Holding up a mug which read 'Christmas with you', Holly showed viewers that she was back on the tea after her previous antics.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.