Georgia Toffolo shares this week's good news to brighten your day The queen of the jungle is our resident ray of sunshine

Hearing good news has never been more important than it is in these uncertain times, and we've got just the tonic – former I'm A Celebrity queen Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is back again to bring you the most uplifting and positive news that's made us smile this week. For her third episode, the ever-positive Toff is joined by her adorable dog Monty (who we're officially in love with) from her home in Battersea, London as she shares the best of HELLO!'s positive news stories of the week. From the woman who has overcome a double lung transplant to achieve an amazing fundraising goal to the incredible war veteran Captain Tom Moore who is the whole nation's hero, sit back and prepare to feel all the feels.

Loading the player...

BE INSPIRED: Watch Toff round-up the most positive news of the week

