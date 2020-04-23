How much do you know about Lenny Henry's love life? The Comic Relief star has had two significant relationships

Sir Lenny Henry has cemented himself as a national treasure, and on Thursday, the comedian will take to the screen for BBC's Big Night In show, which will celebrate key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus. But before Lenny appears in the fundraising event, we thought we'd take a closer look at the star, in particular, his love life. Many people will remember his high-profile marriage to fellow comedian Dawn French, but who else has Lenny dated? We investigated…

WATCH: Lenny opens up about amazing time in West End in throwback video

Lenny Henry and Dawn French

Lenny married Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French in 1984 in London. In 1991, the couple adopted their daughter Billie, however, Lenny and Dawn decided to go their separate ways after 25 years of marriage in 2010, divorcing later that year. When speaking to The Sun in 2014, Dawn joked that her love of granny pants was the reason behind her and Lenny's split, saying: "Maybe I should have worn more interesting pants and I'd still be married to him."

Lenny Henry and Lisa Mackin

Lenny started dating theatre director Lisa back in 2013. The pair have been going strong ever since, and were most recently photographed together in March, when they attended the launch of Emilia's West End transfer in London.

Lenny Henry on his own love life

Speaking to The Mirror in 2012, Lenny revealed that he didn't find the process of getting divorced particularly difficult, and also added that it had made him closer to his daughter Billie. "I got divorced... it wasn’t that bad," he said. Opening up about Billie, he added: "We lived together for a year and we did lots together and we watched a lot of movies together. She’s very bright and sparky, so I miss her now she’s not here. I go to see her a few times a month to see how she is getting on."

