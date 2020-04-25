There's no doubt that Simon Cowell is a proud dad. Eric, six, was born in 2014 and nowadays makes special guest appearances alongside his famous dad on Britain's Got Talent and X Factor. However, when the news broke that global celebrity Simon Cowell was set to become a father for the first time back in 2013, it came as an unexpected surprise to the entertainment world, his fans and even some of his closest friends.

Simon's confidante and former partner, Sinitta, seemed to be one of the first people to hear and had a few words to say on the matter. Simon's colleagues Amanda Holden and David Walliams also publically reacted to the news. Ahead of Britain's Got Talent on Saturday, let's take a trip down memory lane…

WATCH: Simon Cowell plays with adorable son Eric

At the time, Sinitta, who's been a close friend of the Syco boss for a number of years, cryptically tweeted a couple of days before the news was announced. She wrote: "Something has just happened... half miracle, half nightmare! #WakeMeUpIWantToGetOff!!" Fellow BGT judge David had a similarly witty response to the news. "For the record @SimonCowell and I tried to have a baby together for many years. But I just couldn't get pregnant," he joked, receiving more than 1,500 retweets.

Other judge, and also close friend of Simon, Amanda shared her excitement and joy at the prospect of all four of the Britain's Got Talent judges being parents to young children. While on holiday, the mum-of-two wrote: "I am still here! Just enjoying a family break!! So! All Four Judges with potentially 4 kids under 2 for BGT 2014!!" Amanda, 42, welcomed her second daughter, Hollie Rose, at the beginning of 2012.

Back in 2013, Carmen Electra, who also worked on Britain's Got Talent, told VH1 that she was "so happy" for the father-to-be. "I'm so happy for him!" she said, adding: "What I witnessed working with him on Britain's Got Talent and coming to see him during X Factor is that the people he truly believes in, he stands up for them and supports them. So I obviously think that his child will be very well taken care of and very, very loved."

More recently, Simon has opened up about his health concerns for little Eric amid the coronavirus pandemic. The X Factor judge spoke on talkRADIO back in February, and revealed that he was "terrified" that he and Eric would contract the virus, and that he was doing everything he could to protect them. He explained: "I am terrified about it. I have worn masks for ages, when I cycle around town, I wear a mask."

