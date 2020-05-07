West End stars thank NHS heroes with emotional musical tribute – watch the video

A host of West End stars have thanked NHS heroes and key workers with an amazing musical tribute. Created by Alpha Club and posted to their YouTube channel, the talented ensemble sing their version of From Now On, a track from The Greatest Showman - all while at home. The beautiful rendition features well-known West End stars including Jonny Purchase, Sorsha Talbot-Hunt and Lisa Bridge. The Alpha Club has also launched The Alpha Auction, a celebrity auction to raise funds for The Carers Trust, a charity that supports unpaid carers in the UK and which Princess Anne is president of. The exclusive auction prizes range from money-can't-buy experiences to celebrity meet-and-greets, including VIP Glastonbury 2021 tickets and use of cricket legend Kevin Pietersen's South African safari lodge. The auction will run until midnight on Wednesday May 20, and all donations go directly to The Carers Trust.

