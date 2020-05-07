Holly Willoughby is unrecognisable in Keith Lemon's amazing throwback from before Celebrity Juice - find out why Could they be siblings?

Keith Lemon has previously surprised fans by sharing an epic throwback of himself and Holly Willoughby taken over a decade ago. The pair looked very serious – a far cry from their Celebrity Juice appearances – as they attended a music festival. Taking to Instagram, Keith wrote: "Throwback to... maybe 11 years ago???? Me and @hollywilloughby before @celebjuiceofficial was even born." See the snap ahead of the Celebrity Juice finale on Thursday night!

Fans loved the snap, with many commenting on how beautiful Holly looked then and now. The This Morning star and mother-of-three was pictured wearing oversized sunglasses and various festival wristbands, holding a plastic glass of Pimm's in hand. "I bumped into you and Holly at V that year," one fan replied, while another asked: "Was this at Leeds or Reading festival? I'm sure I met you all!"

"Throwback to... maybe 11 years ago????" Keith wrote

Others commented on Holly's figure from before her dramatic weight loss, with one writing: "Omg I miss Holly looking like this!! Curvylicious!!" Some fans noted how similar Keith, 46, and Holly, 38, looked, saying they could be brother and sister or even twins.

MORE: Keith Lemon opens up life with daughters Matilda and Dolly during the lockdown

Holly surprised fans after quitting in May Celebrity Juice, having starred in it since its launch in September 2008. She follows Fearne Cotton, who was also a team captain, but the radio presenter has since been replaced by Mel B.

The pair have starred on Celebrity Juice since its launch in 2008

Speaking about Fearne leaving the show, Keith said: "Initially I said, 'That's it, I'm leaving too.' It's been ten years and Holly, Fearne and I don't see each other all the time, but we're a close group of mates. Ages ago we said to each other if one goes, we all go. After I found out Fearne was leaving, I went to bed and slept on it and woke up the next day thinking that I can't leave the show because I still enjoy it so much."

READ: Ben Shephard reveals his very risqué guilty pleasure TV show!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.