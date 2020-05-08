Lisa Kudrow is a doting mum to son Julian and has kept him out of the public eye during his childhood. But on Thursday, the Friends star delighted fans after taking to Instagram to share a very rare photo of him to mark his 22nd birthday during lockdown. In the sweet snapshot, the birthday boy was pictured with his mum and friend Cheryl Canter-Valesella, who all sat around the dining room table inside the family's home in Beverly Hills. Lisa looked stylish dressed in a wide-brimmed hat, and everyone had masks on for protection. Alongside the image, the Phoebe Buffay actress wrote: "Happy birthday my lovely son!" and also credited Baked it Myself for creating Julian a show-stopping Snickerdoodle cake.

Friends star Lisa Kudrow with her son Julian on his birthday

Fans were delighted to see a photo of Lisa's son and many couldn't believe just how quickly time has gone since she was pregnant during Friends. One wrote: "So crazy you were pregnant with him during Friends and now he is this old," one wrote, while another commented: "Remember when the triplets were actually him! Happy birthday Julian." A third made reference to Phoebe's favourite boy's name, adding: "Shouldn't he have been called Phoebo?" Lisa's Friends co-star Courteney Cox also sent her well wishes to Julian on his special day, writing: "Happy birthday Julian," alongside a red love heart emoji.

MORE: The Queen shows support for Kate Middleton following latest revelation

Lisa will be reuniting with her Friends co-stars after the lockdown

Lisa shares Julian with husband Michael Stern, and her pregnancy was written into Friends at the same time her character was carrying triplets for her brother Frank and his wife Alice. The doting mum previously opened up about her only child during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 after he had gone to college. "He's doing great. I'm doing – well," she said. "I think I'm handing it really well, and you know, like a mature adult, happy that our son is away.. and independent. It's hard!" On preparing him for leaving home, Lisa added: "I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He's independent and good."

READ: Why this weekend is so special for Meghan Markle

When the lockdown comes to an end, Lisa and her Friends co-stars have a treat in store for fans, as it was announced in March that they would be taking part in a much-anticipated reunion show. This will be the first time that all six main cast members will have been together publicly since Friends came to an end in 2004.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.