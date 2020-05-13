Celine Dion shares adorable photos of son René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson The My Heart Will Go On singer is isolating at her home in Canada with her three sons

Celine Dion has been helping to keep her fans entertained during the coronavirus crisis and on Tuesday, the My Heart Will Go On singer performed with artists from her hometown of Quebec, Canada, to help raise funds for charity. The mother-of-three sang Une Chance Qu’on S’a from her living room at her home in Las Vegas, and in the background of the footage, several black-and-white photos of the singer's children could be seen. These included a lovely picture of the doting mum with her nine-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, and several snaps of Celine with her firstborn, 19-year-old René-Charles, which were lined up in white frames on a glass shelf.

Celine Dion has some lovely photos of her sons in her living room

The mother-of-three shares her sons with late husband René Angelil, and they have been helping her through the past few months following the death of her beloved mum, Thérèse Dion, in January. On Sunday, Celine paid a heartfelt tribute to Thérése on Mother's Day, sharing a family photo on Instagram featuring her parents and 13 siblings, alongside the message: "Dear maman, First of all, happy Mother’s Day! We think of you every day and we miss you very much…. Thank you for continuing to watch over us and protect us, and I was hoping that you could put a good word in to Mother Nature to see if she could find a solution to this world crisis, and especially to help so many of those in need."

The Canadian singer paid tribute to her late mum on Mother's Day

Celine continued: "On this special day, I offer my prayers and thoughts to all the mothers in the world… may you and your loved ones be safe and healthy during these most difficult times. We love you, maman, so very, very much … Voilà!" The Canadian singer's mother passed away just two days after the four-year anniversary of death of Celine's husband. The Because You Loved Me hitmaker paid tribute to her mum during her Courage World Tour in Miami on the night her mother's death was announced, leaving fans visibly emotional. She told the crowd: "I’m pretty sure that you heard the news about my mum passing away early this morning. But I’m doing okay and we’re all okay. So last night I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal, and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes."

