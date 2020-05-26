Michelle Obama looks identical to daughters Sasha and Malia in unearthed school photo

Michelle Obama's genes are strong! In an unearthed photo from Barack Obama's wife's school days, it's evident just how much the former First Lady of the United States looks like her two daughters, Sasha and Malia. Recently, MyHeritage released a new colourised image of Michelle's school yearbook photo from her days at Whitney Young High School in Chicago. The 56-year-old previously opened up about her time at school during an interview on The Real talk show in 2016, revealing that while she did well academically, the same couldn't be said about her husband. When asked who got better grades, she pointed to herself, saying: "I mean, he will say it, it's not even close."

Michelle Obama as a schoolgirl

During the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle has been doing her bit to help support students who are missing out on a graduation. Earlier in the month, the star took to Instagram to announce the news that together with her Reach Higher programme, she would be hosting a special virtual graduation ceremony for this year's graduates. The mum-of-two wrote: "To the #Classof2020, I know how hard you all have worked to make it to graduation. You’ve put in long hours studying. You’ve thrown yourself into extracurricular activities and after-school jobs. And you’ve done everything you can to be there for your friends through it all. Some of you will be the first in your families to graduate from high school or college, making this occasion all the more special. And I know that none of you imagined you would be closing this chapter of your life through a computer or phone screen. But I still want to make sure you still get the celebration you deserve."

MORE: Renee Zellweger gives rare insight into relationship with family

Michelle and Barack Obama with their daughters Malia and Sasha

READ: Jennifer Lopez reveals how stepdaughters Natasha and Ella have helped her during lockdown

Michelle continued: "That’s why, through my @reachhigher Initiative, I’m working with @youtube Originals to host a special virtual graduation for you on June 6th. Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or any other kind of school––we want you, your family, and all of your loved ones to be a part of this celebration. And we want to do this right for all of you, so I’ll be inviting some very special guests—including @BarackObama—to help ring in this momentous day. RSVP here bit.ly/RHGraduation and then tune in on June 6th at yt.be/classof2020. #ReachHigher."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.